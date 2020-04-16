What IS the smartest end of the human body? Head or foot?
Be it creation, evolution, or a combination, it seems extreme ironic or infinite wisdom that the two ends of our bodies – our head and our feet – are possibly the most exotic, mysterious and marvelous body parts in their design and function.
I’ll stick with what I know best, what science knows best, and represents such an obvious truism to us, our foundation, our feet. Be it the tires on your truck or the foundation of your house, you must prioritize that base, that foundation, where the rubber meets the road.
Of the body’s 206 bones, 52 are in the feet. Those 26 bones per foot are articulated by 33 joints. That is a HUGE number of permutations to go right (or wrong) to enable us to walk, run, dance, jump, ski, bike, climb and drive. Modern robots and computers appear amazing. I would contend they are simpletons compared to human feet, which have the ability to receive, interpret and process computer-like input (messages from the brain), react in three planes with appropriate velocity, direction, amplitude, frequency, thermally (sweat or conserve heat), and do all that INDEPENDENTLY, left versus right, with every step! Sounds like tasks worthy of several software programs plus a few engineer-designed mechanical devices.
We protect our heads with helmets when we ski, skateboard, bike and play sports. What attention and protection do we give our fancy feet? We cover them. That’s it. For some of us. We just cover them with a product influenced by celebrity endorsement or marketing campaigns. In Northern Vermont, we are fortunate to have skilled and experienced biomedical professionals and some quality footwear professionals who can assess and address your very personal needs in quality, functional, personally appropriate footwear. Feel free to e-mail me for a well-vetted, unbiased list.
Gary Richter is a manager of the locally owned New Balance store in Maple Tree Place, Williston. Gary has a B.Sc. in Kinesiology. He can be reached at grichter@nbwilliston.com. His colleague Sara LaBarre is a board certified pedorthist, practicing locally for 12 years.