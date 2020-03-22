ST. ALBANS — Area grocery stores are reducing their hours of operation and providing dedicated shopping times for seniors and others who are at high risk from coronavirus.
Price Chopper began providing a dedicated hour for vulnerable shoppers last week, with stores open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m each day exclusively for seniors.
All of the chain's stores will close at 10 p.m. and reopen to the general public at 7 a.m. to allow greater for cleaning and restocking, the company announced last week.
Hannaford Supermarkets will provide dedicated shopping hours for seniors and those with compromised immune systems Tuesdays to Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
The company said in a statement that the goal is to allow people to shop in a less crowded environment and maintain distance from other shoppers.
Hannaford, too, is closing earlier. Stores will close at 9 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. to allows time for cleaning and restocking and to give staff more time to rest.
“In this time of extraordinary circumstances, it is more important than ever to find new ways to better serve our community,” said Ericka Dodge, Hannaford spokesperson. “These new hours will support all our associates and customers, especially those that are most-vulnerable.”
Price Chopper has also announced a temporary wage increase of $1 per hour for all hourly staff, both full and part time, until April 19.