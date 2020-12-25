COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power (GMP) announced this week that it’s extending popular rebates focused on reducing carbon emissions by switching to electric vehicles, heat pumps, and other products into 2021 instead of expiring them on Dec. 31 like they were scheduled for.
Additionally, for the first time, the company will be offering rebates on yard and garden equipment and other electric transportation options, such as motorcycles.
“We are so excited to deliver more ways for customers to save money while helping Vermont businesses at the same time,” said Josh Castonguay, vice president of innovation at GMP. “Our rebates empower customers to reduce their own costs as they transition to cleaner energy use while also helping all other GMP customers save money, too. Transportation and heating are the two biggest causes of carbon pollution in Vermont, so switching to clean electricity for driving and heating makes a big difference in reaching Vermont’s carbon reduction goals.”
The extension is planned to last through the spring while GMP is also planning to launch in February new discounts on electric motorcycles, electric garden tractors, trimmers, and chainsaws. The new line of rebate offerings join Green Mountain Power’s already-popular list of offers on electric vehicles, electric bikes, heat pumps, and water heaters which have helped provide a steady stream of business for local Vermont companies during the pandemic, as thousands of customers have switched to cleaner heating, cooling, transportation, and home care in 2020.
Current rebates allow for up to $2,500 for electric vehicles — including an extra $1,000 for low- or moderate-income customers — $200 for electric bikes, $400 for ductless heat pumps, $50 for electric mowers, and up to $600 for heat pump water heaters through a partnership with Efficiency Vermont.
New electric products eligible for rebates include motorcycles, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, garden tractors, and leaf blowers.
Customers will need to fill out the rebate form found at greenmountainpower.com/rebates-programs/electric-vehicles/ev-rebate/ in addition to providing a W9 with the application. Rebates are issued through a mailed check, however some participating dealerships allow for point-of-sale rebates, such as Handy Toyota and Handy Chevrolet in St. Albans City.
