WILLISTON — Green Mountain Compost (GMC), a program of the Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD), will temporarily discontinue residential food scrap drop-off beginning Oct. 19. This change is expected to be in place through 2021.
GMC will continue to accept leaves, grass and garden trimmings from all customers.
To ease the transition for our loyal GMC residential drop-off customers, we will temporarily discontinue the fee for residential food scraps brought to the Drop-Off Center located just down the road from GMC at 1492 Redmond Rd. in Williston.
Alternative CSWD Food Scrap Drop-Off Locations
The daily limit for food scraps brought to any CSWD Drop-Off Center is 30 gallons.
- Williston - No fee for up to 30 gallons (daily limit). Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
- Burlington, Essex, Hinesburg, Milton, Richmond, South Burlington - Food scraps brought with trash: No fee. Food scraps brought without trash: $1 per container of 5 gallons or less.
Hours of operation vary by location. Please visit www.cswd.net/doc for details.
Why is CSWD temporarily closing GMC to residential food scrap drop-off?
We're expanding GMC operations to better serve the public. Construction will start this year and continue until late 2021. It will include a new drop-off in a safe, dedicated area of the site.
We've seen a huge growth in food-scraps customers since July 1 and traffic always increases dramatically during leaf season. This combination has led to significant safety concerns that will continue with the addition of construction traffic.
