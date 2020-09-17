NORTH HERO — The Grand Isle State’s Attorney Office will continue its practice of requiring cash bail when warranted.
Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Douglas E. DiSabito’s affirmation comes in response to Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George’s announcement Sept. 16 that her office will no longer ask for bail as a condition of release.
“I will continue to request bail in cases where the defendant has a significant record of non-appearances and/or risk-of-flight-from-prosecution past behavior,” DiSabito said in a statement. “When I make a request for bail, it is based on the record that the defendant has created for themselves—more often than not, a significant record.”
In the U.S., bail is typically a payment of money to the court by the suspect in exchange for their release prior to trial.
George’s decision Sept. 16 was based on a mission to end the discrimination and classicism she believes the cash-bail system imposes.
“We will no longer be part of putting a price tag on freedom and criminalizing poverty,” she said in a statement.
The cash bail system is inherently unequal, George stated, as it allows wealthy culprits to go free until their trial, while the poor are kept detained.
“Every day in the U.S., taxpayers spend $38 million dollars per day to jail individuals who are simply awaiting trial,” she stated.
Instead of collecting bail, courts in Chittenden County will make pretrial detention decisions based on public safety. Detention will be used in the few cases where someone is charged with a violent felony and poses a threat to the general public.
DiSabito countered George by stating Vermont law takes into account a person’s financial means, by posing a bail of no more than $200 for misdemeanor charges, which he states make up the majority of charges in Grand Isle County.
“Bail is only used when needed and in amounts that are appropriate to the risk-of-flight and to the defendant’s financial means,” he stated.
DiSabito also argues cash bail helps ensure suspects show up at trial, which he firmly stated is not optional — trial is not “an invitation to tea.”
“We need bail to get a defendant’s attention, secure their appearance,” he stated.
George believes the opposite, stating this is a “false assumption.”
