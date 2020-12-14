MONTPELIER — Friday evening, Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s administration was notified by the U.S. Department of Labor that the state’s citizens will no longer be able to receive federally-funded unemployment insurance known as “Extended Benefits.”
The Vermont Department of Labor said that the decision was based on the household survey data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau and how the state’s unemployed population has dropped below the necessary threshold for it to qualify for the Extended Benefits program.
The final week Vermonters will receive benefits from the program will be the week ending Saturday, Dec. 19.
Scott issued a statement to his constituents, saying “This decision comes at the height of a global pandemic, the middle of the holiday season and at the start of what will be a long winter.
For weeks, my administration has called on the federal government to accept the bleak reality states are facing in combating this crisis and to act in support of its citizens, who were forced into unemployment through no fault of their own. Instead, it appears it is turning its back on them, and we now need Congress to step up to fix this.
“While we’re thankful for the support we’ve received from Vermont’s congressional delegation, we hope they can persuade their colleagues to put people over politics and come to an agreement on relief funding that extends wage replacement programs and overturns the unwillingness of the bureaucracy to do the right thing as we work to defeat COVID-19,” Scott added.
Vermont joins more than two dozen states across the country to have their Extended Benefits end in the past few months. According to the most-recent report, there were 885 Vermonters who filed in the program for the week ending Dec. 5, 2020. With the Extended Benefits program ending, the maximum number of benefit weeks available to claimants will be decreasing from 52 to 39.
“We are extremely disappointed that the federal government has refused to recognize the real and distinct humanitarian crisis that this pandemic has created and instead is choosing to use outdated methodology resulting in benefits being cut for struggling Vermonters,” said Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Thousands of families are relying on these benefits to simply survive, and the Scott Administration has been calling for the federal government and Congress to act to prevent this inevitability for weeks. We will continue to push for federal action and flexibility so states can continue providing the necessary support for families.”
Of the 11,938 regular claims for unemployment in Vermont during the week of Dec. 5, 905 were from the St. Albans service area. At the same time last year, there were 3,951 total claims made in the state with 405 being in the St. Albans service area.
The Department of Labor’s Workforce Development team has local job center specialists across the state that stand ready to provide career counseling to all Vermonters. They can access re-employment resources, such as work search assistance, virtual workshops, tips on resume development and interview skills, by connecting directly with a local job center specialist at labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development.
While the state’s career resource centers (CRC) are currently closed to the public, they are offering virtual services. Contact the St. Albans CRC by calling (802) 524-6585.
