MONTPELIER — On Monday, Governor Phil Scott amended his “Stay home, stay safe” order to clarify that all lodging establishments not being used as part of the COVID-19 response must close and cease taking bookings, including Airbnb locations.
At the same time, anyone arriving in Vermont from out of the state is being directed to self-isolate for two weeks, this includes Vermonters returning after spending the winter in other states.
“We need everyone entering Vermont to be a good neighbor,” Scott said. “If you are entering the state, you are directed to isolate to protect those already here.”
The order comes as state officials report modeling currently shows the COVID-19 virus will peak in Vermont in April. Scott said the state will be sharing more information about the modeling the state is doing later this week.
As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there were 256 people in Vermont with the illness and 12 who had died, seven as a result of the outbreak at the Burlington Health and Rehab Center. Northwestern Medical Center reported its first death on Monday, as well.
Public Safety Commissioner Michael Shirling reporting that 19 people were hospitalized, including two at NMC and 13 at UVM Medical Center.
“If you don’t need to come to Vermont, please don’t,” Scott said. “This is about public health and safety.”
However, the governor added, “we can’t let this become an us versus them view of the world.”
“We’ve got to remember as Americans we’re all in this together and we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe,” Scott said.
The state announced last week that testing will expand to those with moderate and mild symptoms. Tests will still need to be ordered by a health care professional. Those without symptoms will not be tested, because testing before symptoms appear can result in a false negative, explained Scott.
“If you’re not symptomatic, the tests aren’t as accurate,” the governor said. “You might get a false sense of security.”
He advised anyone who suspects they’ve been exposed to “assume you may have it and self-isolate, and monitor your own symptoms.”
Commissioner of Public Safety Mike Shirling said that over the weekend law enforcement visited all 318 lodging establishments to check that they were adhering to the governor’s closure of in-person operations of non-essential businesses. Eighty-eight were open, said Shirling, but half were confirmed to be providing essential services.
Letters explaining the rules were sent to the remaining 44 businesses.
While the governor has emphasized that education and encouragement will be used to get businesses to comply with his emergency orders, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said that for those who refuse to come into compliance after receiving education and encouragement, there are both civil and criminal penalties for breaking an emergency order. Civil fines can between $1,000 and $10,000. Criminal penalties include a $500 fine and up to six months in prison.
Scott emphasized that the more people comply with the stay home, stay safe order the sooner businesses will be able to reopen. The order is intended to stop the spread of the virus which causes COVID-19. If someone contracts the virus — and most who do will have mild to moderate symptoms, some will have none — but that person self-isolates and doesn’t infect anyone else, then the spread of the virus will be reduced. The fewer people who contract the virus, the fewer who will become severely ill, and the fewer who will die.
In addition, by slowing the spread of the illness, Scott and his advisors hope to prevent the state’s health care system from becoming overwhelmed.
However, the state is also preparing for an increase in cases. Medical surge units have been set up and more are planned. The state is also planning for where and how to treat special populations such as those who are homeless or also require mental health treatment, explained Shirling.
Six-hundred ventilators have been ordered and the state has received personal protective equipment from the federal government, with more expected, according to Shirling. Hospitals are also using their own supply chains to order supplies. The National Guard has set up an additional warehouse for storing the protective gear and will be handling much of the distribution.
The state has also acquired refrigerated trucks, which are being used to store bodies elsewhere in the U.S. Scott said it was important to be prepared but “I hope it doesn’t come to that.”