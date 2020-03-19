MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will suspend all in-person transactions, effective 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19.
“The leadership team at the DMV has developed alternative options for assisting our customers, ensuring they can complete their essential DMV business,” said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli.
The DMV will continue to process registration and license renewals and various other services online, by mail, or via telephone.
In-person transactions that cannot be completed using other delivery options—like exams, trainings, and hearings—will be postponed for the duration of the state of emergency.
Customers that have questions about how to complete their transactions may contact the DMV call center at (802) 828-2000 or (888) 998-3766 or submit questions online using the contact form on the DMV website.
Additionally, Governor Phil Scott directed DMV to grant a 90-day extension for all license and registration renewals. Vermonters are encouraged to complete their renewals on time by using the online or mail option, but extensions will be in place during this time of need.