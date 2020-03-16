MONTPELIER — Schools in Vermont were closed because transmission of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 is now passing between community members in Vermont, the state health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine explained at a press conference on Monday.
Schools across the state will close on Wednesday until April 6, although an extension is possible.
Following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Phil Scott has altered his previous emergency order limiting gatherings to 50 people or 50 percent of capacity, whichever is smaller.
State workers are working from home and limiting in-person interactions. There will be 90-day extensions for expiring driver's licenses and registrations.
"The worst is yet to come," said Scott. "We know it's coming. We just need to slow it down a bit."
As of Monday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state had reached 12. Of the four most recent cases, three involved person-to-person transmission here rather than someone traveling to Vermont from outside the state, Levine said.
When community transmission begins occurring is when social distancing becomes most effective. "We are at precisely the time when closing schools is shown to be an effective prevention strategy," Levine said.
At the same time, giving schools and families two days to prepare was also essential for public health, said Levine. Schools are an essential source of nutrition for many Vermont children and a provide support for children with special needs. There is also the question of how to care for the children of health care workers and first responders. The delay is to allow time for plans to be formulated and put into place to address these issues.
Scott said every action the administration is taking is "based on science, evidence and the advice of experts."
By closing schools and limiting public gatherings, the administration hopes to slow the spread of the virus, reducing the number of fatalities and severe illnesses. Eighty percent of those who get the coronavirus will have mild or moderate symptoms, Scott noted, but for the elderly and people with underlying health problems, COVID-19 can be fatal.
The illness can also be spread before symptoms are apparent.
Deputy Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey said the Agency of Education (AOE) is focused on supporting schools. Guidance was been given to the schools on how to handle distribution of food and the agency is working on guidance on how to meet the needs of special education students, she said.
In addition, the agency will be available to assist with lesson planning.
Given how widely access to online learning varies across the state, each district and school will have to come up with their own approach, Bouchey explained. She expects schools will relay on a combination of paper packets and online learning.
Asked about pay for staff, as opposed to teachers, Scott said he has instructed schools to continue to pay all employees.
In his order to close the schools, Scott instructed schools to find a way to provide supervision for the children of health care workers. But that isn't the only healthcare challenge.
Secretary of Human Services said an internal task force is looking at how to handle childcare needs should centers be forced to close due to illness. A 24/7 hotline will be set up, Smith said, indicating more plans will be made over the next two days.
Scott reiterated that anyone who is sick should stay home. "Ask yourself whether you should be going into work or not," he said.
Levine advised those with symptoms of COVID-19 to call their health care provider. Symptoms are a high fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. Anyone who may have COVID-19 should not go to the doctor's office without calling first and should not go to the emergency room, he emphasized.
Asked about people who have traveled to Vermont from other states and arrived with the coronavirus, Scott said he would ask second home owners to "self-evaluate" the decision to come here. However, he added, "Once they're here, we'll take care of them. We in Vermont are compassionate and we take of others as well as ourselves."
Currently, the state has tested 415 people and has 400 tests available, said Levine. The state is also working with the UVM Medical Center and medical school to increase testing capacity. There are also 297 available beds and units in hospitals. However, most who contract the virus will not need to be hospitalized.
Although gathering sizes are limited, Scott urged Vermonters to support local businesses if they could do so safely. While unemployment remains available for those who are laid off as the result of the coronavirus, Scott said any assistance for those struggling with reduced hours will have to come from the federal government.
In his remarks, Scott emphasized the importance of coming together. "In times of crisis, we all need to make sacrifices," he said. "We will get through this and we'll do it together."