MONTPELIER — Mary Pat Brown, a mother of six from Bristol, is among the 64 Vermonters who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott shared an email he had received from her family. “Our family feels that these deaths need to have names attached to them. Maybe, just maybe, it will spark even one person to do better and try harder… This is what give our family comfort,” he read.
“This is a tragic reminder of why we’re doing what we’re doing and why we’re continuing to ask Vermonters to sacrifice,” Scott said.
The governor thanked the majority of Vermonters who have done as they’ve been asked, before addressing those who choose not to follow the state’s guidance. “To those folks I say, your actions could hurt others. You never know when you’re going to be the domino that leads to a nursing home outbreak or pushes an entire school to remote learning. And with enough of these dominoes we put our health care facilities at risk,” he said. “The fact is protecting our family and friends is truly in our hands.”
Vermont’s financial regulation commissioner Michael Pieciak shared the results of a test showing what could happen if 38 percent — the number of Americans who have told pollsters they plan to travel and gather despite the virus — of Vermonters ignore the governor’s order not to gather with people from other households.
The results, Pieciak said, were “quite scary.”
If 38 percent of Vermonters ignore the governor’s order, the result will be 3,200 to 3,800 new cases, and 40 to 50 new hospitalizations.
“It would allow cases to get into our schools. It would allow cases to get into our workplaces. It would allow cases to get into our long term care facilities, putting our loved ones at risk,” Pieciak said.
While state officials expect more than 60 percent of Vermonters will comply with the governor’s emergency order banning people from different households from gathering together, they are expecting some will not. That’s why parents and children returning to school will be asked if they have been part of a gathering with people from other households. If they have, those students will have to switch to online learning for 14 days.
In addition, because case numbers are rising, the start of winter sports at schools has been delayed indefinitely.
Officials also reminded Vermonters that returning college students must quarantine for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19 after quarantining for seven days.
“Thanksgiving could make things a lot worse for us here in Vermont,” Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, said. “As soon as we travel, get together with friends, let down our guard, we actually do risk opening the floodgates even wider at a time we need to keep them closed.”
“Don’t get together with anyone whose not in your household, limit non-essential travel,” he said. “If you do gather with another household, you should quarantine.”
Although Thanksgiving will look different, Levine said expressed confidence that people can find creative ways to make it special, including helping those in need.
“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone,” Levine said. Still he advised Vermonters to “be thankful for what you can.”
“Gratitude can help you feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve your health, deal with adversity and build strong relationships,” Levine said.
Next Thanksgiving “we will look back on this year knowing we have done the right thing,” he concluded.
