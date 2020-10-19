MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott has instructed Vermont’s ice skating rinks not to accept any new reservations until midnight on Oct. 31, 2020
The announcement follows New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu’s decision to halt all indoor skating and hockey for two weeks after 158 COVID-19 infections were associated with 23 hockey teams in the state.
Scott said his decision to halt new reservations in Vermont is intended to prevent an influx of new users from high risk areas into Vermont’s ice rinks.
There has also been an outbreak in Vermont among youth and adult hockey players who have played at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier. The cases have been confined to hockey players and their close contacts, according to Patsy Kelso, Vermont’s state epidemiologist.
Those cases may be connected to the outbreak in New Hampshire, according to Scott.
“To reduce the risk to Vermonters, and to help sustain the progress we have made, rinks in Vermont may not take any additional reservations for the next two weeks,” Scott said in a statement issued this weekend.
Rinks may allow their currently scheduled operations over this two-week period, provided all other existing health and safety guidance is fully implemented.
Scott has also directed the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, in consultation with the Vermont Department of Health and the Agency of Natural Resources, to review current recreation guidance to determine if a more aggressive response is needed to prevent further spread of COVID-19 related to activities in indoor skating, hockey and other recreational facilities.
