MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday announced organizational changes to modernize the state’s public safety and select permitting and regulatory functions with the aim of increasing efficiency and improving these systems.
Through Executive Order 01-21, Scott has created the Agency of Public Safety, though the order is structured as a framework for the agency, with a gradual implementation. Officials say this approach allows for discussion and input from the Vermont Legislature, which has contemplated this move in previous years, as the reorganization progresses.
“By bringing together our public safety and enforcement functions under one agency, we will see better coordinated operations, including training and accountability, as well as a consistent culture of fair and impartial policing so this is the right time to begin this process,” said Scott. “There has been a lot of agreement between the executive and legislative branches on the benefit of unifying these functions under one agency, and we look forward to working closely with lawmakers to take this step forward.”
The agency would initially be comprised of a Department of Fire Safety & Emergency Management and a Department of Law Enforcement, which would bring Vermont State Police and Motor Vehicle Enforcement under one roof. It also calls for a study on if and how the Fish & Wildlife Warden’s Service, the Department of Liquor & Lottery Enforcement and other state sworn law enforcement and regulatory operations could eventually be brought under this structure.
Finally, the new agency would include a Division of Support Services, bringing several communications and administrative resources and functions together to serve state and local law enforcement as well as the health, safety and welfare needs of the public. This step will include the E911 Board, as well as the Fire Service Training Council and Criminal Justice Council, all of which would retain the full scope of jurisdiction and responsibility of their current boards.
“This executive order is part of a larger plan to modernize public safety delivery and allows us to organize the State’s public safety assets to achieve operational efficiency and provide better and more uniform service to Vermonters,” said Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling. “This move is also important to our ongoing fair and impartial policing work and adopting a mindful, equitable and fair system of criminal justice.”
