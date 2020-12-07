MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott’s Friday press briefing focused heavily on the mental health needs of Vermonters as the state struggles with rising case counts just as the holidays arrive.
Since March, Vermonters have been keeping distant from their neighbors and minimizing contact with others, with many reeling from the impacts of job loss or a drop in customers at their business,
“I know this has been among the most stressful events most of us have ever had to deal with, at least in my lifetime. I see it each and every day,” Scott said.
But the governor was also clear that now is not the time for Vermonters to let up on the practices which made the state the most successful in the country at containing the virus. On Thursday, Vermont had its highest single day case count since the onset of the virus with 224 new cases, according to Dr. Mark Levine.
“As we’re seeing, more and more of our family and friends are being impacted by this virus and ending up in the hospital and, even worse, dying as a result,” Scott said. “It’s clear the virus is widespread and very active right now.”
“We’ve got to pay attention to what is happening right before our eyes,” the governor said.
Following the health guidance is “the most practical and impactful thing we can do right now to keep this virus out of our nursing homes and away from the most vulnerable,” Scott said.
That guidance includes frequent hand washing, wearing facial coverings, not traveling unless it’s absolutely necessary, quarantining if you do travel, and stopping all social gatherings with other households.
“I’m asking you to please come together for what we hope will be a final push,” Scott said. “The threat of the virus taking over is very real, and while we’ve done better than any other state we’re not invulnerable.”
Scott acknowledged the very real fatigue people are feeling after months of dealing the with the coronavirus. “This isn’t a 24-hour storm; it’s been so prolonged and we don’t know when it will end,” he said. “It’s forced us to be physically and emotionally separated from the people closest to us.
“If you’re feeling COVID fatigue, the loss of not being able to get together with others. or the anxiety and pressure of losing your job or having financial pressures, you’re not alone. These are very reasonable and normal responses to an abnormal situation.”
“This is an incredibly uncertain time, and it’s okay to admit it’s taking a toll on you. It’d be incredibly strange if it weren’t,” Scott said.
He also noted that there is no shame in asking for help and urged Vermonters to reach out to their local mental health care agency or call 211.
Vermonters should also make an effort to stay connected, he said. A view echoed by Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine who urged Vermonters to call, text and make video calls to family and friends.
“It’s more important than ever to stay connected,” Scott said.
Vermont Mental Health Commissioner Sarah Squirrel said that stigma stops Vermonters from asking for help with mental health challenges.
“My message to Vermonters is that you are not alone. It’s okay to not feel okay right now,” she said. “There are many valid reasons to be worried, overwhelmed, anxious and exhausted.”
“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she said, citing the range of confidential supports available for Vermonters, many of them free. Call 211 for details.
Mental health services are also now readily available online through telemedicine appointments, Squirrel said.
Isolation has been particularly hard on those struggling with addiction, explained Squirrel. Using substances alone increases the risk of overdose.
Vermont has seen an increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses since the pandemic began.
Squirrel urged those struggling with addiction to make use of Vermont Help Link (vthelplink.org), which is a free and confidential resource, reach out to their local recovery centers, or call Never Use Alone at 1-800-484-3731.
