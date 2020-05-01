Green Mountain Transit (GMT) will requiring all riders to wear a cloth face coverings in accordance with gubernatorial orders, the public transit service announced Friday.
As of a gubernatorial order announced Friday, all riders and drivers of public transportation in Vermont are now required to wear cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease.
According to GMT, all riders will be required to wear face coverings starting Saturday, a requirement that will be in effect “until further notice.”
“As the state of Vermont works to reopen sectors of the economy, GMT continues to take steps that ensure the health and safety of our passengers and bus operators,” read a GMT statement issued Friday afternoon.
The transit service, which maintains bus routes through most of Northwest Vermont, is continuing to waive fares in order to limit interaction between drivers and riders, and the service is asking that riders board through buses’ rear door whenever possible.
GMT is also limiting the amount of riders allowed on each of its buses, tightening ridership to a total of only 12 riders on its 30-foot buses, 14 riders on its 35-foot buses and 18 riders on its 40-foot buses.
The transit service’s administrative centers in Berlin, Burlington and St. Albans remain closed to the public, as does its Downtown Transit Center in Burlington and its Montpelier Transit Center.
Customer service remains available by phone and email, according to GMT.