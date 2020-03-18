BURLINGTON – Green Mountain Transit (GMT) will be offering free bus services and suspending several routes until at least April 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the transit service responsible for bus services in Northwest and Central Vermont announced Monday.
According to GMT, the transit service will suspend its bus services in the Mad River Valley as well as its Neighborhood Special service in Chittenden County until further notice due to closures in those respective service regions.
In subsequent statements, the service announced it would also be closing its downtown transit center in Burlington and suspending service on its Barre LINK Express line, advising that users needing to travel to Barre to instead use GMT’s City Commuter line.
GMT is also reducing its Stowe Mountain Road Shuttle to an hourly service operated from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
According to GMT, suspending fares allows the service to limit interactions on board its buses.
“Limiting the interaction on-board our buses will help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 to other passengers and to our transit operators,” the transit service said in a statement.
GMT operators have also been instructed to allow passengers to board and light through the rear door of its buses to further limit interactions where COVID-19 could be transmitted aboard GMT’s bus fleet.
The bus service already temporarily suspended its Capitol Shuttle in Montpelier for this week.
“GMT’s goal is to maintain service for passengers who need it most,” GMT’s interim general manager, Jon Moore, said in a prepared statement. “The goal is to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and GMT is putting strategies in place to sanitize buses and our facilities. As a community, we all have a responsibility to take care of one another.”
GMT warned changes to its regular services could “occur rapidly” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and is recommending bus goers to follow the company on social media and online in order to track those changes as they develop.
In a Wednesday statement, GMT also asked that “passengers to stay home if possible to allow essential travel for passengers who need it.”
Updates from GMT related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are available at https://ridegmt.com/covid-19-updates/.