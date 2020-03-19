The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding Vermonters that, even though we’re all doing our best to keep our distance from one another to slow the spread of COVID-19, we can and should continue to get outside and enjoy our natural resources. Below are some of VFWD’s recommendations. VFWD urges everyone take all safety precautions even while spending time outdoors.
Spring bird migration is well underway and wildlife management areas (WMA) are open
In fact, thousands of waterfowl have flown through the Champlain Valley this week and congregated at Dead Creek WMA, Crown Point bridge, and Lemon Fair WMA. Among them were tundra swans, pintails, widgeons, black ducks, mallards, Canada geese, common mergansers, green-winged teal, buffleheads, goldeneyes, and blue-winged teal.
Pack your binoculars and explore a WMA near you. For more information visit: vtfishandwildlife.com
Fishing’s Never Far
It’s fun to fish in the early spring, and youth under 15 years old can go without a license! Fishing offers time in nature, entertainment, and challenges. Post pictures of your adventure, your catch, and the food you made with it! For more information visit: vtfishandwildlife.com/fishvt
Learn Something New
- Start your Hunter Education journey online — you’ll be ready when in-person classes start again: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/hunt/hunter-education
- Learn about how Vermont’s new baitfish regulations affect you: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/481
- Listen to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife podcast: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/1927
Here Are More Family Activity Ideas
Spring is a great time to look for reptiles and amphibians as they emerge from winter hibernation. As you walk through the woods, look for pools of water, or listen for the calls of frogs as they wake up for the season.
Look for the sights and sounds of eastern wild turkeys. Spring is a great time to hear the loud gobble of the male, tom turkey. Find out more about this amazing animal and how to search its signs at: vtfishandwildlife.com/node/620
Explore a wetland in spring, when they are teeming with life. Look for different plants and animals that are waking up!
For more ideas, visit: vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/reconnect-with-nature and follow VFWD on Facebook: facebook.com/vtfishandwildlife