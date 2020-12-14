Cinnamon pet of the week

A dash of "Cinnamon" can make all the difference in your day.

Meet Cinnamon, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!

A dash of cinnamon can make all the difference and this independent lady is ready to spice up your life! Cinnamon is an active senior bunny who would prefer to be the only rabbit in her new home. She has plenty of binkying left to do and would love to do it in a new loving home - if you're looking to add a bun to your family, visit hsccvt.org/Small-Animals to schedule a visit with Cinnamon!

Sex: Female

Breed: Dutch Mix

Age: ~8 years old

Reason Here: She was not a good fit for her previous home.

Arrival Date: 11/17/20

