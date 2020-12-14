Meet Cinnamon, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
A dash of cinnamon can make all the difference and this independent lady is ready to spice up your life! Cinnamon is an active senior bunny who would prefer to be the only rabbit in her new home. She has plenty of binkying left to do and would love to do it in a new loving home - if you're looking to add a bun to your family, visit hsccvt.org/Small-Animals to schedule a visit with Cinnamon!
Sex: Female
Breed: Dutch Mix
Age: ~8 years old
Reason Here: She was not a good fit for her previous home.
Arrival Date: 11/17/20
