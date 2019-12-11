Still searching for the perfect gift? The Essex Experience has something for everyone on your list from creative toys for a genius niece to movie passes for the impossible-to-buy-for teen or a spa day for the relative who has everything.
Here is just a selection of the things you'll find at the Essex Experience.
Turner Toys offers engaging toys and creative gifts for kids of all ages. Know a family of aspiring sleuths? Give them the Scotland Yard Detective Game. Budding engineers might prefer a model rocket, marble run or some Legos. For the kid who loves to play in the kitchen, there is a whole set of classic Play-Dough toys. Dolls, puzzles, art kits, Turner has something for every child.
Have someone on your list who loves to wear the latests styles? Drop by Brooks Brothers, Champion Hanes, Jockey, Christopher and Banks, Van Heusen, Bass, lane Bryant or Famous Footwear for holiday gifts or a little something new to wear to those holiday gatherings.
For the foodie in your life, stop by Kitchen Collection to find that must-have piece of kitchen equipment before its gone, as Kitchen Collection is in the midst of a closing sale. Or pick up some Vermont-made treats at Sweet Clover Market.
Know a hard-to-buy for couple? Give them a dinner out at Oriental Wok, Sucko Thai, Mad Taco.
Find a one of a kind gift made by a Vermont artist or artisan at the ArtHound Gallery.
ArtHound also has a "Passport to the Arts" gift certificate. Take a class with one of the artists or artisans featured at the the gallery and have your passport signed and stamped by the instructor. Take classes throughout the coming year.
What about the person who has everything? There are plenty of experiences at the Essex Experience.
For the fitness lover, a gift membership to HammerFit Athletic Club with its line of fitness equipment. You can also purchase gift passes for a range of fitness classes including yoga, Zumba, barre and specialized classes for both youth and seniors. A session (or two) with a personal trainer also make a great gift.
Purple Sage spa offers hair styling and other beauty services, alongside a Himalayan salt cave, infrared sauna, and Reiki healing, with gift certificates available.
Those with a love for theater, film or music may enjoy a gift certificate to the Essex Cinemas or Double E theater.
And keep your eyes peeled for what will be coming to the Essex Experience in 2020. Black Flannel Brewery and Distillery will offer locally made beer and spirits. Stretch and strengthen at Peace and Mind Pilates, and get ready to experience the gustatory pleasures of the Uncommon Coffee, Bakery and Wine Bar.