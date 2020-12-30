As 2020 comes to a close, many stories from our annual archive come back to mind. Many remind us that even though this year was marked by hardship and loss, it was also full of the community spirit and resilience that make Vermont a proud place to belong to.
Here are 5 stories that made us feel good this year:
1. With help from the Vermont Land Trust, a Bhutanese goat and vegetable farmer grew his business from 80 to 400 goats. 2020 was his most successful year since leaving Nepal and relocating to Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester.
2. Undeterred by COVID-19, Rotarians rallied together to create 135 baskets for the elderly and those in need in time for the Christmas holiday, with 50% more items going into each basket than in previous years.
3. Two Colchester beekeepers reflected on what it takes to be a beekeeper, and how a new path as beekeepers has shaped them as people. Their first inspiration? Their daughter.
4. A young woodworker shared how he makes his own bowls, knives and much more, even before he's entered high school.
5. A UVM Medical Center worker took her wildly popular creations to market and sprouted her own locally-sourced confections business out of her home. The result? Booming business and the promises of a second kitchen.
