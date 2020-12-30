Pine Island Community Farm worker Chuda Dhaurali
BRIDGET HIGDON Staff Writer

As 2020 comes to a close, many stories from our annual archive come back to mind. Many remind us that even though this year was marked by hardship and loss, it was also full of the community spirit and resilience that make Vermont a proud place to belong to.

Here are 5 stories that made us feel good this year: 

1.  With help from the Vermont Land Trust, a Bhutanese goat and vegetable farmer grew his business from 80 to 400 goats. 2020 was his most successful year since leaving Nepal and relocating to Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester.

PineIsland1.jpg

A goat at Dhaurali’s farm looks directly into the camera, July 8.

2.  Undeterred by COVID-19, Rotarians rallied together to create 135 baskets for the elderly and those in need in time for the Christmas holiday, with 50% more items going into each basket than in previous years.

2019 HB prep (37).jpg

Colchester-Milton Rotary Club packed holiday baskets to bursting in December 2019 in the garage of Senator Dick Mazza. 

3.  Two Colchester beekeepers reflected on what it takes to be a beekeeper, and how a new path as beekeepers has shaped them as people. Their first inspiration? Their daughter. 

Beekeepers-img

Local residents Jeannie and Ralph Perkins began beekeeping in 2017.

4. A young woodworker shared how he makes his own bowls, knives and much more, even before he's entered high school.

Logan wood spinner-img

Eighth grader Logan Pelchat has loved working with wood since he was five years old.

5. A UVM Medical Center worker took her wildly popular creations to market and sprouted her own locally-sourced confections business out of her home. The result? Booming business and the promises of a second kitchen.

802 Sweets & Treats

Heather Shangraw, of Colchester, stands with some of her homemade sweet and savory treats during the Milton Craft Hop Oct. 24. Shangraw started her company, 802 Sweets & Treats, five months ago, during the midst of the pandemic. 

