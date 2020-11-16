BURLINGTON -- Feeding Chittenden announces the formation of an Ambassador Committee comprised of community leaders who strive to fight hunger. The volunteer group will focus on raising awareness of the issue of food insecurity and will work to mobilize others to join with Feeding Chittenden to make sure no one goes without food in the region.
The newly-formed Volunteer Ambassador Committee is comprised of professionals from a diverse range of organizations who are passionate about making an impact in the lives of marginalized, underserved Vermonters.
Rob Meehan, director of Feeding Chittenden, thinks this group of community leaders can help thousands of Vermonters who simply don’t have enough food.
“We saw a 38 percent increase in people needing help with charitable food when the pandemic began,” Meehan said. “Our programs had to pivot and completely change to increase food access, including more home deliveries. In the early stages of COVID-19, Feeding Chittenden chefs and volunteers were creating and delivering 1,400 meals a day to people living in temporary shelters.”
Meehan added, “We simply can’t keep up with the demand for food access without support from a collective community approach, including the support from volunteers like the Ambassador Committee. The mission of this volunteer group is to get more people involved in the fight against hunger.”
Members include Tom Messner, Barb Devine, Deb Light, A.J. LaRosa, Andrew Thomson, Tim Fortune, Steve Gentile, and Elvira Tripp.
Beth Warren, owner of local businesses Inspired Closets of Williston and Organize My Home, will chair the Ambassador Committee. “I have always supported efforts to alleviate food insecurity,” Warren said. “I feel that this new community group for Feeding Chittenden can be very impactful, especially in the current climate of COVID-19 and its implications for many regarding job security.”
For more information, call (802) 658-7939 or visit feedingchittenden.org.
