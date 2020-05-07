MONTPELIER – More than 11,000 gallons of milk and 42,000 cups of yogurt will be donated to the Vermont Foodbank thanks to a collaboration between the Vermont Community Foundation, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), H.P. Hood, and Commonwealth Dairy.
The Vermont Community Foundation provided $60,000 to purchase raw milk, which DFA, Hood and Commonwealth will turn into 2% bottled milk and yogurt for donation to the Vermont Food Bank.
The effort was coordinated by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Farms and Markets.
The Vermont Foodbank indirectly feeds more than 153,000 Vermonters each year by providing food to local food shelves for distribution to those in need. The Foodbank reports Vermont's foodshelves have experienced increases in demand ranging from 30 percent to 100 percent.
“The coronavirus pandemic has led to a drastic increase in the number of people in need of help accessing food,” said Vermont Foodbank CEO, John Sayles. “When people are laid off or losing work hours with businesses shut down, their food budgets are hit hard. Meeting the increasing need is an immense task, and we wouldn’t stand a chance if not for creative efforts like this one that connect the resources available with the people who need them.”
“This collaboration highlights the integral role of Vermont dairy farms in our state’s food system,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I applaud these groups for supporting our farmers and Vermonters in need, feeding our most vulnerable and not wasting a valuable and healthy agricultural product.”
The effort is intended to make use of milk which now has no place to go with schools shuttered and restaurants either closed entirely or serving only takeout meals.
“Due to changes in demand, the surplus of milk available from our Vermont dairy farms has grown over recent weeks and is highlighting the uncertainty they face today. I want to thank those involved in this effort for recognizing the value of our Vermont dairy products, and the importance they hold in our economy and communities,” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “We are thrilled that we have found a process to redistribute agricultural product that otherwise would have gone to waste to serve our neighbors in the communities we call home.”
“Dairy is a huge part of our rural working landscape and economy—it is also a critical piece of ‘who we are’ as a state,” said Dan Smith, President and CEO of The Vermont Community Foundation. “To be able to respond to a need for milk distribution and help feed Vermonters who are struggling are exactly the type of reasons we created the VT COVID-19 Response Fund, and we’re thrilled to work with such stand-up organizations.”
Beginning this week, product will be produced on a weekly basis and donated to the Vermont Foodbank in amounts of 1,152 gallons of milk for 10 weeks and 3,500 cases of yogurt throughout the month of May, helping the Vermont Foodbank to feed thousands of people.
“We are pleased to be a part of this initiative to get nutritious dairy products to Vermont families during these difficult times,” said Kiersten Bourgeois, Manager, Communications and Industry Affairs for DFA. “Dairy farmers are also being challenged by disruptions as a result of COVID-19 and this initiative is a step in the right direction to supporting many parts of our society.”
“The support from the state of Vermont and DFA has been crucial in allowing our team to efficiently process a surplus of milk supply to provide yogurt to our communities in the area,” said Esteve Torrens, CEO Lactalis US Yogurt, owner of Commonwealth Dairy, LLC. “With dairy farmers across the country struggling to redistribute their product, this collaboration is a win-win to curb unnecessary food waste and serve those in need.”
“We are proud to be working with DFA to support Vermont families in need,” said Lynne Bohan, VP of Government Relations and Public Affairs at HP Hood. “These unprecedented times have created new challenges that require creative solutions. We’re glad that we’re able to help solve a problem while giving back to our local community.”
DFA will also be giving milk directly to those in need at locations in St. Albans and Middlebury this Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in partnership with Pleasant Valley Dairy and Bourdeau Brothers, Inc. The St. Albans distribution point is the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery Store on Federal Street.