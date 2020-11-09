After two classrooms of students and teachers at Malletts Bay School returned to fully remote learning Nov. 5 due to two cases of COVID-19, you might have some questions regarding how the district is handling the situation.
The Sun talked with Superintendent Amy Minor and Deb Deschamps, district nursing supervisor and COVID-19 coordinator, to get the answers.
When will those classes return to in-person learning? Has there been any additional spread?
Superintendent Amy Minor said the two MBS classes are expected to return to in-person learning a week from today, on Monday, Nov. 16.
As of Friday afternoon, it was too soon for Deschamps to say whether or not contract tracing had yielded more cases of the virus among close contacts. As of the publication time of this story, the district has not announced any additional cases.
What happens when the district is notified about a positive case?
CSD’s COVID-19 response team meets with representatives from the Vermont Department of Health.
The response team includes Minor and Deschamps as well as district and building-wide administrators.
CSD worked with the DOH for the first time back in mid-October, when there was a positive case of COVID-19 at Colchester High School.
“Our collaboration and interactions with the Vermont Department of Health have been very strong,” Minor said. “It’s a nice series of meetings where they inform us and give us recommendations of the steps schools need to take.”
Minor explained that the steps to be taken following a positive virus case depend on many factors.
These factors include, but are not limited to, whether it is adult or a student, the building size and whether or not the individual spent any time in the building while positive.
What is the district doing to prevent the spread?
According to guidance published this summer by the Vermont Agency of Education, every school district, including Colchester, needs to have a designated COVID-19 Coordinator.
Deschamps stepped into the new role in July and spent most of the summer preparing for the reopening of school.
“There was a lot of procurement of supplies, setting up procedures and figuring out what kinds of mitigating we would need to do within the schools, including hand sanitizing stations, moving the chairs around and acquiring extra masks,” she said.
A series of steps are followed if a student shows up to a school health office with symptoms of the virus.
“We would immediately step into action,” Deschamps said. “We would follow the algorithms we’ve been given by the Health Department. It’s pretty involved.”
As winter approaches, some procedures will stay the same, while others will be altered, as recommended by the AOE.
In addition to the temperature check and health screening every individual must pass before entering a school building, beginning Nov. 16, individuals will now also be asked about their recent travel.
School buses will be required to leave at least four windows open for air circulation, even during the colder months. Students should be prepared to dress warm when riding the bus.
Students will continue to eat all meals in their classroom. Colchester school buildings remain closed to visitors and volunteers and in-person field trips are not permitted.
Beginning Nov. 16, plexiglass can no longer be used as a substitution for physical distancing.
This poses a massive challenge for CSD, which earlier this fall invested in plexiglass for every classroom in grades K-5.
The district will rearrange classroom furniture, move classrooms to larger spaces and create an additional fourth grade class in order to abide by this new directive from the AOE.
Despite this challenge, Minor is staying positive. She said having more students back in the schools for increased in-person learning has been a joy to experience.
“We’re definitely seeing positive improvements with the social, emotional well-being of our students,” she said. “We’re really happy with how it’s going.”
