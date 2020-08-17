COLCHESTER -- Starting today, cloth face masks are available for free and for pick-up at the Town Clerk's office.
Four-thousand masks were given to the Town of Colchester by the State of Vermont, a portion of the 300,000 masks the state is distributing throughout the month of August.
The State Emergency Operations Center procured the masks from those donated to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Bags of five, reusable masks per family are available at the Town Clerk’s office from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vermont Emergency Management, the Health Department, the Agency of Transportation and the Vermont National Guard are facilitating the distribution effort.
The state's supply of 300,000 masks is being distributed to towns, school nurses, community action agencies, the Vermont Department of Health Equity Team and district offices, emergency response agencies, the Vermont National Guard and food distribution sites.