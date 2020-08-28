WATERBURY — The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced Friday that many 3SquaresVT households will get a higher benefit in September.
This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.
Households already getting the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit, or a zero benefit, will not get an increase. Everyone else will get an increase that brings them to the maximum benefit for their household size.
- 1 person = $194
- 2 people = $355
- 3 people = $509
- 4 people = $646
- 5 people = $768
- Each additional person = +$146
3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to get the increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically get it the same way they get their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.
If eligible in August 2020, the benefit will be available on Sept. 16 by EBT or Sept. 19 by direct deposit or when the check arrives.
Learn more about 3SquaresVT at dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.