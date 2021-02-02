BURLINGTON — Expect snow-covered roads this evening as light snow redevelops across the region before tapering off tomorrow.
Gusty winds from the north will create some blowing and drifting snow, the Vermont Department of Transportation (VTrans) reports. Motorists should watch for a variety of different road conditions — from snow-covered and greatly-reduced grip and visibility, to bare and wet.
Franklin and Chittenden counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Travel may be difficult tonight, so avoid it if you can. If you must drive, slow down and stay alert. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination and keep a safe following distance.
VTrans is out in full force plowing, scraping and treating the roadways, so be sure to give them room to work.
Looking ahead: Snow showers will vary in intensity but will continue through the evening and into Wednesday. An additional 2-4 inches is expected by 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Roads may become slushy as temperatures rise above freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.