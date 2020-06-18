The United States Postal Service office in Colchester has seen its volume increase by almost 50 percent during the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff members say that Amazon deliveries have been a large part of the added workload. Carriers have been working during their days off to deliver all of the essential items that people have been ordering. It is long, hard work, but the carriers enjoy knowing that they are making a difference in the customers’ lives.
In recognition of Colchester's essential workers, the Sun newsroom has taken a series of portraits to say “thank you.”