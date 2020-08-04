The state of Vermont has expanded eligibility for recovery grants benefiting businesses affected by COVID-19, according to a Monday announcement from the Scott administration.
Originally available only to businesses with at least one employee receiving a W-2, the program has since been expanded to include businesses where the owner serves as the business’s sole employee.
“Businesses of all sizes are doing everything they can to survive under the difficult circumstances caused by this pandemic,” Gov. Phil Scott wrote in a statement, “and it’s our responsibility to step up and support them in the recovery.”
“We are hopeful these new requirements will provide some additional relief as we continue to rebuild together and emerge from this crisis stronger than before,” he added.
Vermont’s Emergency Recovery Grants were initially authorized by the legislature under two COVID-19 related relief bills allocating $152 million to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) and Department of Taxes in several general and sector-specific relief grant programs.
According to the Scott administration, $78 million has already been administered by state agencies to businesses impacted by the pandemic since relief funding became publicly available in early July.
In response to an initial spread of COVID-19 in Vermont, businesses statewide were closed or limited to curbside services under gubernatorial orders intended to slow the disease’s spread in Vermont and keep its spread within the capacity of the state’s health care system.
Businesses able to show a 50 percent loss in revenue in a one-month period compared to the same month in 2019 are eligible for emergency recovery grants under one of the state’s relief programs.
Impacted businesses can receive a maximum of $50,000 under Vermont’s emergency relief grant program.
A portal on ACCD’s website can direct businesses interested in applying for emergency funds to sector-specific funding programs.
According to a statement from Scott’s office, administration officials plan to work with the legislature to stand up an emergency funding program for sole-proprietor contractors without W-2-receiving employees who were noticeably absent from state relief programs.
“Even with this expansion of the program we know sole proprietors without a W-2 employee will still be in need of assistance and we will work with the legislature to develop solutions upon their return,” Vermont’s commerce secretary, Lindsay Kurrle, said in a statement.
Funding for Vermont’s emergency business grants stemmed from Vermont’s $1.25 billion share of funds from the CARES Act – the federal government’s $2.2 trillion pandemic-related bailout bill passed in early March.