COLCHESTER — Incumbents who represent Colchester in the Vermont House of Representatives and the Vermont Senate won across the ballot in the General Election yesterday.
Compared to other towns in the state, Colchester had a high voter turnout. 79 percent of registered voters or 9,723 residents voted.
While the overwhelming majority of those voters cast their ballots by mail prior to Election Day, others still showed up at Colchester High School to vote in-person.
"It's the American way," York Sherry said after leaving the poll Tuesday. "You should go out and vote no matter what you believe in."
Summer Colley, who also voted in-person, said candidates' stances on the environment impacted the way she voted.
"I'm here because I'm healthy and because I've been staying in my COVID bubble," she said.
Here's how Colchester voted.
Democrats Curt Taylor and Seth Chase, both incumbents, hold off Republican competitors in Chittenden 9-1.
Doug Wood and Desarae Morin attempted to oust Taylor and Chase, but lost by hundreds of votes.
As of midnight Nov. 4, Taylor, who is also a member of the Colchester school board, won the majority of 9-1 voters, with 2,182 votes or 26.37 percent. Chase followed with 1,885 votes, or 22.78 percent.
Republican Pat Brennan and Democrat Sarita Austin, both incumbents, will hold onto their seats in Chittenden 9-2.
They faced competition from Republican Jon Lynch, who was running for political office for the first time.
As of 12:06 a.m., Brennan, who has represented the district for the last 18 years, won the majority, with 2,814 votes, or 25.36 percent. Austin won 2,582 votes, or 23.27 percent.
Lynch still had a strong showing with 1,994 votes, or 17.97 percent.
Richard "Dick" Mazza, who was running un-opposed, won reelection. He will represent Grand Isle in the State Senate.
Mazza, the owner of Dick Mazza's General Store, was first elected to the Senate in 1985.
