COLCHESTER — Eight students at Saint Michael's College have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the college's largest result since it began testing in mid-August and has caused the school to transition to entirely remote classes.
Through the college's surveillance testing method, 483 students were tested Tuesday, Oct. 20. According to the school's weekly student screening test results, eight were returned positive this morning, Oct. 22.
An email from President Lorraine Sterritt to students, faculty and staff stated all individuals are currently asymptomatic.
The Vermont Department of Health is currently conducting contact tracing and reaching out to individuals who should quarantine or be tested as a result of contact with one of the eight individuals.
Effective immediately, St. Mike's will transition to all remote classes today and for the remainder of the week. All in-person activities, including athletics, are also suspended through the weekend. Dining will be take-out only.
"Please be assured that the College is following its established COVID-19 protocols, working very closely with the VDH and we will continue to provide new information as we have it," Sterritt stated in her email.
St. Mike's first positive COVID-19 case was Sept. 24. Compared to University of Vermont and Champlain College, St. Mike's had previously had the lowest positivity rate.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.
