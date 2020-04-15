Dr. Levine: “Tendency towards a plateauing”

MONTPELIER — Compared to other states across the country, Vermont might be ahead of the curve — as it might be seeing its curve of COVID-19 cases starting to flatten out.
During a media briefing Wednesday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine held up a bar graph with the few columns towards the right side of it appearing to be nearly equal.
“There’s clearly a tendency towards a plateauing,” he said. “The number of blue, new cases continues to be much smaller than our prior experience, and the percent of all the tests done each day that are positive continues to be a much smaller percentage.”
Levine said that, as of Tuesday night, there were “just shy” of 760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont and 29 deaths attributed to the virus. He noted, however, that the increased rate of deaths in the state is much smaller than in others. Levine says that some states are seeing their total number of deaths double every two or three days — or upwards to seven — but that Vermont is sitting at a doubling rate of two weeks.
“So though these are all very important and tragic and significant events — I don’t want to diminish them by any means — as an indicator of how we’re doing in the epidemic, we’re doing very well,” he said. “And we continue to have a very aggressive program in our long-term care facilities, and we’ll continue to get even more aggressive with enhanced interventions and testing.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of cases in Vermont had grown to 759 and the number of deaths attributed to complications of COVID-19 had grown to 30, according to the Vermont health department.
Levine made it clear that Vermont is not out of the woods by any means and that — even as the state starts to reopen itself — people need to still be utilizing the very practices which have helped limit the outbreak.
“There won’t be an end, totally, to social distancing,” he said. “There won’t be an end to limitations on large gatherings; there won’t be an end, perhaps, to facial coverings or all of the public hygiene things we’ve talked about all the time that individuals can do for themselves. We’ll still have to maintain a very aggressive testing strategy and have robust supplies of testing materials. We’ll still need to do very aggressive contact tracing and making sure that we can contain any localized outbreaks.”