Meet Harriett, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
This "Golden Girl" is looking for a top-notch retirement home with all of the amenities a cat could want: cozy spots to nap, treats at the ready, and someone to hang out with (just no other feline roommates, please!). Harriett may be 17 years old, but she still has plenty of purrrsonality and pep in her step - and just wait until you see her AMAZING floofy tail! If you have room in your heart and home for a mature lady in her golden years, schedule a meeting with Harriett today!
Visit hsccvt.org/Cats to make an appointment to meet Harriet.
Harriett and...
Cats: She will likely do best in a home without other cats.
Dogs: She has no known history living with dogs.