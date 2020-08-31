Meet Grisley, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
Grisley is a sweet older gentleman who still knows how to enjoy a good pile of catnip and a handful of treats. He would greatly appreciate a quiet home without young children or dogs - that's a young man's game! Because he is declawed, Grisley will need to have an indoor-only lifestyle, but he's more than happy just kicking back in a cozy blanket or right on your lap. If you think you can provide a loving heart and home for this handsome guy, check out hsccvt.org/Cats for instructions on how to sign up for an adoption appointment with Grisley!
Sex: Neutered male
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: ~8 years old
Reason Here: His owner could no longer care for him
Arrival Date: 8/4/2020
Grisley and...
Cats: He has no known history living with cats
Dogs: He has no known history living with dogs