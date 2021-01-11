ST. ALBANS — You can support the mission of the American Red Cross by doing more than giving blood. The Red Cross also has virtual volunteer positions that you might be able to fill.
Right now, the Red Cross has an ongoing need in blood services for a New Hampshire and Vermont onboarding and training virtual team member.
According to the Red Cross, this position assists biomedical services volunteer engagement by proving onboarding and training support. The onboarding process establishes biomedical relationships and engages volunteers by providing assignments matching their interests, while also filling biomedical open positions.
Some of the qualifications the Red Cross is seeking for this volunteer position are:
- Experience in interviewing and onboarding employees or volunteers, preferred
- Experience in providing orientation or introductory trainings, preferred
- Experience planning and setting up training activities, required
- Experience using learning management systems to manage and track trainings, preferred
If you believe you might be a good fit for this virtual role with the Red Cross, you can access more information about this opportunity at https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com/need/
In addition, if you would like to support your community’s need for blood, you can attend the City of St. Albans blood drive on Jan. 21. (See details below.) The Red Cross wants donors to know that the organization has implemented precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those precautions include:
- Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy
- Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process
- Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors, and
- Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment
St. Albans Blood Drive
Thursday, Jan. 21
10 a.m. — 3 p.m. St. Albans City Hall, 100 N. Main Street
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: STALBANS to schedule an appointment.
