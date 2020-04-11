MONTPELIER – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vermont Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has been instructed to extend motor vehicle inspections due in April another 60 days and has launched a program for renewing licenses online.
The DMV is now encouraging Vermonters looking to renew their license to do so online through their new renewal system, accessible at mydmvlicense.vermont.gov/ with online support available through the DMV’s website.
“This is a key step forward in the modernization of DMV services for Vermonters,” said DMV commissioner Wanda Minoli in a prepared statement. “The option to renew online will ease the process for many customers and will result in greater efficiency and cost savings for the state.”
Extending the due date for motor vehicle inspections, meanwhile, was included within an executive order Friday that also extended Gov. Phil Scott’s declared state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic until at least May 15.
All in-person operations typically conducted by the DMV were suspended and ordered to be handled remotely in March as a part of a slew of measures ordered by Scott in order to slow COVID-19’s spread.
As of Scott’s initial order to the DMV in March, deadlines for licenses and registration were extended 90 days past their original expiration date in order to limit interactions within the state’s network of DMV offices.
“I appreciate the work of the DMV, and so many across state government, to continue to provide critical services to Vermonters throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis,” Scott said in a statement. “Online license renewals allow Vermonters to maintain valid licenses and IDs while promoting social distancing practices and going forward this provides Vermonters with a significant convenience.”
Under the DMV’s new license renewal system, Vermonters are expected to receive their license in the mail seven to ten days after the DMV submits a renewal application for printing.