MONTPELIER — Vermonters who are behind on certain bills because of hardships endured due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a state grant to help cover those costs, but they need to do so by Dec. 15.
The Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP) provides financial assistance to customers who are facing the possibility of having their electric, landline telephone, Vermont Gas, private water, or water and sewer/wastewater services disconnected because of outstanding balances. The grants can be used for both residential and non-residential accounts, but residential applicants can only apply for a grant to cover costs associated with their primary residence.
In order to receive funding, applicants must attest that they suffered economic hardship caused by the pandemic, among other attestations designed to ensure the integrity of the application.
The program is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis until funds run out or the Dec. 15 deadline comes. VCAAP was made possible through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was passed by Congress in March and the State of Vermont Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The application is a two-step process, the first being that customers need to register for arrearage assistance. That can be done by visiting vermont.force.com/economicrecovery/s/dps-register?covid=true.
Before applying, you should have a copy of the most-recent bill or bills on hand as you will need to know the account number, service address, and the account holder’s name. If intending to apply for assistance with a telephone bill, you may need to have an electronic copy of your most-recent bill that you can upload to the online application. Also be aware that funds through the program may be considered taxable income; for more information, visit the Department of Taxes’ ‘Expanded Economic Recovery Grant FAQs’ webpage: tax.vermont.gov/coronavirus/grants-faqs.
After registering and receiving the confirmation email, you can log in to move onto step two and complete the application. If you do not find the confirmation email in your inbox within a few minutes, check your spam or junk mail folders.
For questions or more information, you can call your utility provider, contact your local Vermont Community Action Agency, or contact the Department of Public Service’s Consumer Affairs and Public Information Division at 1-800-622-4496 or psd.consumer@vermont.gov.
