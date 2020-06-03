MONTPELIER – Ken Schatz, the commissioner of Vermont’s Dept. of Children and Families (DCF), will retire as head of one of state government’s largest departments by the end of June.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced Schatz’s departure and revealed Sean Brown, the current Deputy Commissioner of DCF’s Economic Services Division, would take Schatz’s place following the incumbent commissioner’s retirement on June 26.
“Ken has been a compassionate and balanced leader of DCF, and we wish him the very best in his retirement,” Scott said in a statement. “DCF is bigger than most state agencies and involves some of the most complicated and difficult work in state government. Ken oversaw it capably and leaves big shoes to fill.”
Schatz has served as DCF’s commissioner since September 2014, having replaced then-commissioner David Yacovone.
Before taking over as commissioner, Schatz also served as a general counsel within the Agency of Human Services – the agency overseeing DCF – for roughly a year and a half, according to the Burlington Free Press.
“As Commissioner, Schatz focused on the safety and well being of all Vermonters, particularly those receiving state assistance through DCF,” the governor’s statement read.
“It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of the dedicated staff of the Agency of Human Services supporting Vermont’s vulnerable children and families,” Schatz said in a statement. “I am appreciative of the opportunity to provide leadership for the talented and committed people in the Department for Children and Families for the last six years.”
“The Agency of Human Services owes a debt of gratitude to Ken for his service through the years,” Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said in a statement. “He has dedicated his life to public service, and his commitment and enthusiasm to his work, gave a voice to those who needed it the most.”
In Vermont, DCF is one of the state’s largest agencies, administering many of the state’s economic support and welfare programs alongside child protection services and adoption and foster care services.
Brown is expected to formally take over as DCF’s commissioner on June 29.
“It has been a privilege to serve with Ken and I will miss working alongside him serving the children and families of Vermont. I wish him all the best as he transitions to the next chapter of his life,” Brown said in a statement. “I look forward to working with all the skilled staff at DCF and its many partners, to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the department in the coming months.”
“Ken epitomizes what it is to be a public servant. However, we are glad that Sean Brown will be serving as Commissioner,” Smith said. “His experience within DCF will ensure a smooth transition for a critical department within our Agency.”
“We are pleased to have Sean stepping into the role of Commissioner,” Scott said Wednesday. “DCF and the many programs it administers will be critical pieces in our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Likewise a longtime veteran of DCF work, Brown has served as the Economic Services Division’s Deputy Commissioner since April 2014, administering aid programs like 3SquaresVT, Reach Up and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Before serving as the Economic Service Division’s Deputy Commissioner, Brown worked as the division’s operations manager and, earlier, within the Office of Child Support and the Department of Mental Health.
Now a resident of Orange, Vt., Brown grew up in Fairfax, where his parents still live.