SOUTH BURLINGTON – Although the Humane Society of Chittenden County's (HSCC) doors have been closed to the general public since the first “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order in March, HSCC staff have been working throughout the pandemic to continue providing a high level of care to animals in need, connecting adoptable animals with their new families, and supporting the community through a variety of programs and services.
With many people experiencing instability and uncertainty in their lives, requests for HSCC’s Surrender Prevention programs are at an all-time high, and new services have been added in response to the community’s needs, including a 24-hour Pet Helpline and an expanded Free Pet Food & Supplies Shelf.
Providing free and low-cost resources to the community is an integral part of HSCC’s mission, but it comes at a significant cost. With no government funding or affiliation with a national organization, HSCC relies almost entirely upon community support to provide these programs and services. Individual donations and event revenue play a significant part in fueling these programs, with the Annual Walk for the Animals & 5K Doggie Fun Run being the largest fundraiser of the year.
The walk and 5K typically welcomes a crowd of over 300 people and their dogs while raising $70-100,000 for the Humane Society. With the event relocating to Burlington’s Waterfront Park this year, HSCC expected even greater turnout. However, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the walk as originally planned and, with the safety of event participants, staff, volunteers, and the greater community in mind, HSCC created a new virtual version for 2020.
The virtual walk and 5K, slated for Sunday, Oct. 4, allows participants and their four-legged friends to enjoy their 1-mile walk or 5K fun run from anywhere (neighborhood, favorite park, etc.) while still supporting HSCC. All fundraisers who raise $100 or more will receive a one-of-a-kind event t-shirt and doggie bandana. The top individual fundraiser will win an Apple Watch Series 5, while the top team fundraiser will receive 20 Scenic Narrated Cruise tickets on the Spirit of Ethan Allen for the 2021 cruising season. To connect on race day, participants are encouraged to share their event photos on social media by using the hashtag #HSCCVirtual.
To find out more information and register or donate to the walk, please visit HSCC’s website (hsccvt.org) or Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/621500915350416/.
A number of local businesses have made this event possible, including presenting sponsor FoodScience Corporation, Burlington Cars, Tech Group, Shearer Volkswagen, and Pet Food Warehouse.