CSWD’s Essex site to hold leaf, yard debris collection weekends

As people start to tidy up their lawns, they will have a proper way of getting rid of their leaves and other yard debris over the next three weekends.
The Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) will be opening its leaf and yard debris area at the Essex facility -- located at 218 Colchester Road -- from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday until May 10. The main drop-off center will not be opening and accepting other types of waste.
Taking in the debris is in response to the high volume of traffic the CSWD is seeing at Green Mountain Compost. It also helps people safely get rid of the natural materials in a safe and easy manner while the state remains under an open burn ban.
Both residential and commercial loads will be accepted, and dumping mechanisms will be allowed. CSWD asks that people dropping off utilize face masks and practice social distancing. Only six vehicles will be allowed in the leaf and yard debris drop-off area at a time. This service is of no charge to visitors.
The Williston drop-off center remains as the only CSWD facility that is currently accepting household trash.