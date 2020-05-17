The facility in Essex is joining that of Williston as being the only Chittenden Solid Waste District (CWSD) sites currently open for drop off.
The Colchester Road location reopened on Saturday and is accepting household trash, blue-bin recycling, food scraps, leaf and yard trimmings, and natural and untreated wood.
For now, it is open from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Cash or checks are the only payment methods being accepted.
There will be flat fees for items that CSWD is charging. Up to four barrels or bags of household trash will cost $10 while five to eight barrels or bags will be $20. Blue-bin recycling items are included in the trash fee, but they will also be $10-20 if dropped off by themselves without trash. Up to 30 gallons of food scraps will be accepted--that costing $10 if not included with trash.
There is no fee for leaf and yard trimmings -- one pickup load per day being allowed -- as well as natural and untreated wood that is not in a bag and amounts to no more than four 30-gallon barrels or bags per day.
No trailers or dumping mechanisms will be allowed at the Essex site, and customers are asked to wear safety masks and remain six feet apart from one another.