COLCHESTER -- The Colchester Police Department (CPD) is one of the latest recipients of an effort out of Franklin County designed to provide free masks to area organizations and businesses.
The St. Albans Face Mask Group has been working hard over recent months -- its 120 volunteers sewing together over 19,000 mouth and nose coverings for communities that are mostly in Franklin and Chittenden counties.
"The very kind gift of facial coverings from Quilt of Hope was warmly received here at CPD,” said Chief Douglas Allen. “Our officers are required to wear facial coverings any time they are in the presence of others. We also have been able to offer the coverings to other visitors to our department. We deeply appreciate the help in curbing the spread of disease during the pandemic."
Organized by Pam Cross, a retired registered nurse from Northwest Medical Center, the group has also completed a side project along the way -- the COVID19 Quilt of Hope. Scraps of fabric that were cut off from larger pieces were saved and ultimately put together to create what will end up being given away as a prize and a “thank you.”
"The COVID Quilt of Hope will leave a history for all of us -- of 'good' coming out of the 'bad,’" said Cross.
While the group’s seamstresses have donated their own time, labor, and supplies, additional donors have also provided a majority of the fabric used. Those donors are making up the pool of potential quilt winners.
Donations can be made by contacting Cross at pamcross21@comcast.net or (802) 782-9707.