The Colchester, Essex and Milton Police Departments honored Peace Officers Memorial Day last Friday with agencies across the state. Every year on May 15, officers commemorate local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.
Agencies at the ceremony included DMV Law Enforcement, the Department of Fish & Wildlife Enforcement, the Department of Liquor & Lottery, the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department, the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department, Richmond PD, Winooski PD, Essex PD, Colchester PD, Milton PD and Vermont State Police.
Colchester police and town staff also gathered at their home station for a moment of silence, observed six feet apart, earlier in the day.
The Vt. Agency of Transportation (VTrans) took this video of officers paying tribute on Roosevelt Highway, known colloquially as the Sandbar, adjoining Colchester to the Champlain Islands.