MONTPELIER – With the first federally-approved vaccines arriving in Vermont, more than 6,000 Vermonters have now taken the first of two shots to be immunized against COVID-19.
Vermont’s Agency of Education has also rescinded guidance asking schools to question students about whether they attended a multi-household gathering.
Here’s what you need to know from Gov. Phil Scott’s Thursday press conference.
Rollout of vaccines for COVID-19 continue in Vermont’s hospitals and long-term care facilities.
According to Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, 6,382 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers and residents within Vermont’s long-term care facilities.
The two groups were the first steps in a vaccination rollout plan whose next steps, according to Levine, will be detailed in the coming week as state officials weigh guidance from both federal and state vaccination commissions.
Between the two vaccines federally approved for emergency use – one from the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and another from the Massachusetts-based Moderna – Vermont was expecting to have 34,000 doses in hand by the end of the year.
“We are now solidly on the road to protecting Vermonters and Americans,” Levine told reporters during Thursday’s news conference. “Please remember though, we have only just started on a long road.”
While the state works out the next steps for vaccination rollout, Levine warned it would likely take some time before the next phase of vaccination rollouts could begin.
The first phase, which includes health care workers and residents within long-term care centers, would likely take through January as vaccinations are staggered to avoid impacts to hospitals and care centers’ workforces, Levine said.
Guidance requiring schools to ask students about gatherings with other households has been rescinded.
Earlier this week, Vermont’s Agency of Education sent a short notice to schools advising guidance previously requiring schools to question students about attending gatherings had been rescinded.
According to the updated guidance, schools were no longer allowed to ask about gatherings during their morning screenings for COVID-19.
The original guidance, issued as state orders began limiting multihousehold gatherings in response to a November surge in COVID-19, had proven to be a challenge for schools to implement, according to education secretary Daniel French.
“We looked, certainly, at the condition of virus in our communities and, listening to our school districts, this was a very challenging piece of guidance for them,” French said during Thursday’s news conference. “For some of them, this was arguably one of the most challenging things we’ve asked them to do.”
As November’s surge appeared to settle and fewer gatherings appeared to be happening, however, state education officials appeared to believe the guidance was no longer necessary, French said.
Scott, speaking Thursday, appeared to share French’s opinion, telling reporters Vermont’s contact tracers were no longer seeing the number of mass gatherings that drove much of November’s surge in COVID-19 cases in Vermont.
“What we’re finding now, since we implemented that, is that Vermonters… got the message,” Scott said. “We’re just not seeing the gatherings we saw prior to the restrictions being put in place.”
