State legislative analysts predict a serious hole in the Vermont education fund as a side-effect of COVID-19 that could throw next fiscal year's school budgets into disarray. As of April 9, the fund is projected to close the current fiscal year with a $39.5 million deficit—a number that could continue to grow if deferred taxes are not remitted to the state.
Analysts point to the loss of employment, business closures and the drop in consumer spending in response to stay-at-home directives as the main factors causing state revenues to fall. Consumption taxes dedicated to the education fund are expected to drop significantly; $88.7 million below what was forecast in January for the current fiscal year.
Most school districts passed their budgets for the next fiscal year in early March before the novel coronavirus hit Vermont, increasing education spending by $73 million over the current fiscal year.
Colchester voters approved the district's $44.6 million school budget, an increase of a little over four million dollars from last year. The budget includes four new teacher positions.
The roughly $32 million budget for the Milton Town School District was voted down in March. While officials have revised their proposal, shaving off nearly $1 million, the date of the revised budget vote has been thrown into question.
The Essex Westford School District has also not passed a budget for FY21 yet. It planned to vote on its proposal on April 14, the day after its annual school district meeting, however the vote has since been postponed until further notice. As discussed during an April 7 school board meeting, the district will likely heed the advice of the Secretary of State's Office and wait until June to conduct the in-person annual meeting and budget vote.
"We might be in a better position because we haven't passed a budget yet," said MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex at the most recent school board meeting on April 13. "Districts who set their budgets with the information available in January might have to not spend what their budget was approved for in order to find savings elsewhere."
All three Chittenden County towns saw a sharp rise in healthcare costs (health insurance premiums increased by over 13 percent) and decreases in the state's calculation of both equalized pupils in each respective town and their common levels of appraisal—leading to rising costs that are out of the districts' hands.
State legislators are currently ruminating over some education bills that could affect voting and spending. Until then, should a school budget not be approved before July 1—the start of the fiscal year—districts are able to move forward with 87 percent of the previous year's budget until a new budget is approved.
The federal stimulus bill passed on March 27 allocates $31 million for Vermont's Elementary and Secondary Education Emergency Relief Fund, 90 percent of which will be paid directly to Supervisory Unions and bypass the education fund.