MONTPELIER — The number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Vermont increased by just 23 on Wednesday, rising to 628.
No new deaths were reported, with the number of Vermont residents who have died from the disease remaining at 23.
Thirty-three people were hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, and another 44 are being tested for the illness.
In Franklin County, two new cases were reported, bringing the county’s total to 35 with three deaths.
The state’s most populous county, Chittenden, has 336 cases, with 12 new cases. Fifteen Chittenden County residents have died of COVID-19.
The county also has the state’s highest rate of infection at 21 per 100,000 people.
COVID-19 has now been diagnosed in every county in the state, with Essex County having one case and Grand Isle County three.
The case count in Vermont is expected to continue to rise as the state expands testing to those with mild to moderate symptoms. A physician’s order is required before a test is given.
State officials still expect the illness to peak in Vermont in the second half of April or early May. Gov. Phil Scott has indicated he will likely extend the stay at home order past its original expiration date of April 15.
For the past week, state officials have said that Vermont’s aggressive and early social distancing appears to be reducing the spread of the virus which causes COVID-19. They have asked Vermonters to continue to stay home except for necessary activities such as exercise and grocery shopping.
However, the state continues to prepare for a worst case scenario, and is asking those with medical experience to sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps at www.vermont.gov/volunteer.
The state is also asking for volunteers in other areas such as delivering meals.
Donations of medical supplies may be arranged through Vermont Emergency Management at vem.vermont.gov/donate.