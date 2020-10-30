This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
UPDATE: 10:07 a.m. Oct. 30 — The college now has 43 cases of COVID-19.
COLCHESTER — The case count of COVID-19 at Saint Michael’s College continues to grow as more contacts of last week’s initial positives are tested. There are now 43 active cases.
In order to protect the wider community, students have been asked not to leave campus and not to travel home. Off-campus internships and student teaching have turned virtual.
After the initial nine coronavirus cases were found Oct. 22, college leadership met with representatives from the Vermont Department of Health, including Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, to discuss next steps.
Here’s what you need to know.
Starting Oct. 31, all students will now be tested for COVID-19 weekly until they leave for Thanksgiving.
All classes and labs are virtual until Oct. 30.
All in-person activities including Chapel services and athletics are cancelled until at least Nov. 1. Dining is take-out only.
Despite virtual learning this week, the Health Department has asked students not to leave campus and travel home, even within Vermont.
Off-campus internships and student teaching are virtual only this week.
Students should remain on campus as much as possible, and should not attend work at off-campus jobs unless they are defined as “essential workers.”
Commuter students have been asked to not come to campus this week.
“It is imperative that every member of our community adhere to our policies as we work together to contain the virus,” President Lorraine Sterritt stated in an email to students, faculty and staff Oct. 28.
“Please join me in sending our very best wishes to our students who are in quarantine or isolation,” she stated. “We are grateful to all those on campus who are offering online fitness, doing errands, delivering meals and providing pastoral care and support to our students. They need our continued care.”
