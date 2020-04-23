MONTPELIER — With Vermonters working from home, and students of all ages attending classes online, Vermont’s Dept. of Public Service is partnering with companies to make sure people in the state have the internet access they need.
On Wednesday, Public Service Commissioner June Tierney said the department has been focused on helping Vermonters who don’t have access, including those who need access for medical care or bluetooth health monitors.
The current crisis has exposed the need for access, she said, as people who may have had internet access at work, school or through their local library have lost it.
“The reality is most of us need internet access at home,” Tierney said, as the web becomes a source for essential everyday services.
Without internet access, Vermonters are “isolated in their homes unable to reach us and we’re unable to reach them,” she added.
The Dept. of Public Service has staff who are able to help Vermonters get access at 1-800-622-4496.
“I can’t guarantee solutions for you, but I can tell you we can’t help you until you identify yourself to us,” Tierney said.
In March the state published a map of wifi hot spots that are open to the public and which people could access from their cars. That map has grown, said Tierney, as people have contacted the department to share information on additional wifi locations.
The map can be found at https://publicservice.vermont.gov/announcements/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont.
The Public Service Dept. also has information on how people can sign up for free or discounted internet service.
There are 38 towns and gores with no connectivity. Tierney said new hot spots are being deployed in these communities. Work on bringing internet access to a coalition of towns in the Northeast Kingdom has also been given new urgency, according to Tierney.
In addition, the department worked with dish networks to get Vermont Public Television added to their offerings at the request of teachers.