MONTPELIER — Students and faculty will need to sign contracts agreeing to follow COVID-19 prevention measures prior to returning to college and university campuses this fall.
Rich Snyder, the former Norwich University President who headed up the state’s task force on colleges and university openings this fall, said “There are ramifications if they threaten other people by not following those contracts.”
Snyder explained the plan for reopening colleges addresses three issues:
- decreasing the risk of infected individuals entering campus;
- decreasing transmission once campus is up and running;
- quickly identifying individuals with COVID-19 and isolating them to minimize risk of transmission.
To reduce the risk of someone with COVID-19 entering campuses, all students will need to be tested before they arrive on campus. Those from areas which are required to quarantine when entering Vermont will need to quarantine for two weeks before arrival or after arriving on campus.
Students will have to sign up for Sara Alert the Vermont Dept. of Health communication app to check for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
Visitors to campus will be limited and none will be allowed in residence halls. Two will be allowed to accompany students on move in day, but will not be allowed in dorms.
Out-of-state travel for faculty and students will be limited and schools will alter their schedules to reduce travel. For example, schools will send students home at Thanksgiving and not have them return until spring, explained Snyder.
“We’re trying to keep them in Vermont, which is one of the safest states in the union,” Snyder said.
Events which would bring crowds to campus, such as parent weekends, will be cancelled.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 once courses are underway, all faculty, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear facial coverings when in public.
All students, faculty and staff will have to complete a daily health screening before interacting with others, and are encouraged to keep a contact tracing journal of who they’ve come into contact with each day.
To maintain social distancing, colleges will have to adjust class sizes and dining hall schedules. Snyder indicated colleges may have students eat in shifts, offer take-out or deliver meals to dorms. No more than two students will be allowed per dorm room.
All colleges will have to have plans for isolating anyone who becomes infected and contingency plans for dealing with an outbreak should one occur. “We can quarantine a whole floor of a dormitory, the whole dormitory or the whole campus,” said Snyder.
Snyder said colleges are prepared to enforce the contracts for both employees and students. The contracts will also set clear expectations for, and help to change, behavior, he indicated.
“We will appeal to our students’ inner best self,” he said. “This is an expectation... This is really important. You can really hurt people.”
In a normal year, Vermont has 56,000 college students. Snyder said it is still unknown how many students will be coming this year.
Gov. Phil Scott cited the importance of higher education to the state’s economy both as an economic driver and for workforce development, as well as the importance of in-person education for students, in his remarks Tuesday.
“I believe we can take this step forward in the fall,” he said, adding that should public health be endangered he would take the steps necessary to protect it.
One item is still outstanding, college athletics. Snyder said colleges are awaiting guidance from the NCAA conference.