COLCHESTER — A female passenger died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash that is under investigation by the Colchester Police Department.
Nancy LaValley, 72, of Colchester died at University of Vermont Medical Center from injuries she sustained in the crash.
Colchester Police received several 911 calls around 12:46 p.m. that reported a head-on crash involving two motor vehicles on Vermont Route 2A near the intersection of Canyon Estates Drive.
According to a press release issued by Chief Douglas Allen at 3:46 p.m. Sept. 22, initial investigation shows that a 2010 GMC pick-up truck being operated by Robert LaValley, 76, of Colchester was driving southbound on Route 2A when his vehicle, towing a trailer, crossed the center line and collided with a northbound vehicle.
Nancy LaValley was initially trapped in the vehicle before being extricated by Colchester Fire Department personnel. She was transported to UVM Medical Center by St. Michael's Rescue. She died there from her injuries.
The northbound vehicle was a 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser operated by Lori Demars, 59, of Colchester. Both her and Robert LaValley were also transported to UVM Medical Center by Colchester Rescue and UVM Rescue.
Robert LaValley sustained serious injuries and the injuries to Demars have been described as non-life threatening.
Vermont Route 2A was detoured for approximately two hours. Allen stated in the release the cause of this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester Police Department at 802-264-5555.