SOUTH BURLINGTON -- In the evening of July 6, the Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested and charged Colchester resident Stephanie Sturtevant with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) #1.
Around 9:17 p.m., a trooper with the VSP Williston Barracks reportedly observed a motor vehicle violation in the southbound lane of I-89 near mile marker 88 in South Burlington. While conducting a subsequent motor vehicle stop, the trooper identified the operator as 32-year-old Sturtevant.
The trooper is said to have determined through further investigation that Sturtevant has been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.
Upon the conclusion of processing, Sturtevant was issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date to answer to the charge of DUI #1, and she was then released into the custody of a sober adult.