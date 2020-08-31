COLCHESTER — The Colchester selectboard is looking to fill its open position as soon as possible. The opening was created by Chair Jeff Bartley when he vacated his position Aug. 25.
The selectboard, which serves as the legislative and judicial branch of the Colchester municipal government, will appoint a qualified applicant to serve until Town Meeting Day 2021, when they would run for election should they wish to continue in the role.
Applications for the position are due Sept. 3.
“Residents who are enthusiastic about the town and interested in serving the community while working on subjects related to municipal service delivery are strongly encouraged to apply,” the official Notice of Vacancy states.
The new member would join Jacki Murphy, Julie Hulburd, Pam Loranger and Vice Chair Tom Mulcahy, who will serve as acting chair of the board until its members vote on a new chair.
Herb Downing, who served on the board from 2011-2020, said while prior involvement on town committees and commissions would be helpful, it is not necessary.
“I served on the Development Review Board for eight years before joining the selectboard,” he said. “That experience taught me about the town structure and modes of governance.”
The selectboard is a place not only for people with big ideas who want to effect change, but for people who can explain and pitch their ideas to a variety of people.
“When I got on the board, I thought the town would benefit from a local option tax,” Downing said. “I had to convince the board, the town manager and eventually, together, we convinced the voters.”
Mulcahy said the board will be looking for someone who can approach problems with a unique and interesting perspective.
“We’re looking for someone who is quick to learn, who listens well and who has tremendous drive,” he said. “They should have a no-nonsense attitude, and should be able to put political differences aside. We want someone who can get the job done.”
Residents may apply by filling out a form and noting "Other" on the question regarding which board you are applying to by Sept. 3.
Colchester's Charter, including the role of the Selectboard, past meeting minutes, as well as Town Ordinances and Policies can be accessed here.